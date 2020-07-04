CRIME: Man arrested after gunshots near Cork’s Army Barracks, followed by car chase on Dublin Motorway

4 July 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

At approximately 11:40pm on Friday 3rd July 2020, Gardaí responded to reports of an incident at Military Road, Cork City, which is just below (or south) of Collins’ Army Barracks.

When Gardaí arrived at the scene, a male suspect discharged a number of shots from a suspected firearm in the direction of uniformed Gardaí.

The man then left the scene in a motor vehicle and a managed containment pursuit operation was led by members of the Armed Support Unit (ASU).

The operation ended on the toll plaza on the M8 Motorway (which is commonly known as the Dublin Motorway) Northbound shortly after midnight on Saturday, 4th July 2020, when Gardaí from the Roads Policing Unit successfully deployed a stinger device which brought the suspect’s vehicle to a halt.

The man exited the vehicle and discharged a firearm at Garda members. Following the use of a less than lethal device by ASU, the male suspect, aged in his early 20s, was arrested.

The man is currently being detained at Fermoy Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

No injuries were reported during these incidents. The M8 Motorway is currently closed in both directions between Junctions 15 and 17 for a technical examination to be carried out. Diversions are in place. A scene is also currently being preserved at Military Road, County Cork.

Investigations are ongoing.

