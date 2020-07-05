5 July 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Colm Burke is a Cork North Central TD, here was previously a SenatorFunding has been given to retailers in Cork strengthen their online offering and enable them to reach a wider customer base, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Successful applicants were approved for funding through the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme, which is administered by Enterprise Ireland.

Deputy Colm Burke said, “I am delighted that The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD, has allocated funding of €6.5 million to 183 retailers nationwide to accelerate their online offering and increase their competitiveness.

“There is no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic has been difficult for businesses in Cork but they have stepped up to the plate in coming up with dynamic and innovative ways of trading while adhering to public health protocols.

“The Government has put in place a suite of financial supports to help businesses respond to the pandemic.

“This particular scheme was introduced back in April to assist indigenous Irish retailers to better establish themselves online – which was essential to get them through the crisis and will be even more important in helping them to trade going forward.

“I welcome funding for 25 retailers in Cork, so that they can be more competitive, sustain jobs in Cork and subsequently scale their businesses in international markets.

Company Name Ballygarvan Nurseries Limited Blarney Woollen Mills Limited K.B. Retail (Cork) Limited Cash & Carry Kitchens Limited Carey Tool Hire Limited Mellmac Pharmacy Fermoy Limited Shoelink (Ireland) Limited Mizenhead Sales Limited Pat McDonnell, Paint Sales Unlimited Company Despat Limited Riverdale Pharmacy Limited The Luxury Confectionery Company Limited Daniel Harrington & Son Limited Lee James Menswear Limited Aideil Limited Bandon Medical Hall Limited City Tiles & Bathrooms Limited Cummins Sports Limited Organico Shop, Cáfe & Bakery Limited Thomas Sheehy and Company Limited Dermot Casey Hire & Sales Limited TRANIO INVESTMENTS LIMITED Múscraí Chemists Limited Right Price Carpets & Furniture Centre (Cork) Limited Rosscarbery Pharmacy Limited

“Through the sacrifices all in Cork have made since March, we are emerging from this unprecedented crisis and we will continue to assist businesses and communities in Cork to overcome the challenges presented by Covid-19.

“The retailers that were awarded funding, operate across a broad spectrum of sectors including healthcare, jewellery, fashion, sports, homeware and furniture, electrical goods and equipment.

“Under this Covid-19 competitive call, the successful applicants will receive funding ranging from €16,000 to €40,000 to strengthen their online offering. The average grant value is €35,500. Enterprise Ireland will be opening a 2nd Call under the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme in the coming weeks.”

Announcing the funding, the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD said, “This €6.5 million fund will enable 183 Irish retailers to boost their online capability and grow their business offering. Competition is no longer local. If our businesses want to be competitive today and in the longer term, we need to see more Irish retailers fully embrace the digital opportunity.

“That is why I am pleased to announce that Enterprise Ireland will open a 2nd Call under the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme in the coming weeks.The new Government’s job over the next few weeks and months is to help businesses get back on track in every way we can.

“As our workplaces and businesses reopen, we must help our country recover, repair the damage that has been done, and restore confidence and prosperity. The July Jobs Stimulus will be radical and far-reaching and will set our economy on the right course for the next five years and beyond.”

