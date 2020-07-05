‘Making Shift Happen’ (great name!) to run webinar on how to work from home

5 July 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

‘Making Shift Happen’, the Irish organisational development and business consultancy, will host a free webinar designed to help individuals become more effective virtual workers. The webinar will take place on Tuesday, 7 July at 2pm. You can register for the webinar, which has limited places at bit.ly/VirtualWorker

The 45-minute interactive webinar on How to Become a Great Virtual Worker will be hosted by Dr Jay Chopra, Director of Making Shift Happen. It is aimed at ambitious professionals and leaders who want to learn how to succeed as the world of work evolves due to the impact of Covid-19.

Speaking on the webinar, Dr Chopra said: “While lockdown restrictions may have eased, the way we work has changed fundamentally, perhaps forever. Many of us were forced to adapt quite quickly to remote working, which came with a unique set of challenges. That initial transitional phase has ended and now is the time to really focus on expanding the skillsets and knowledge required to be an effective virtual worker for the emerging hybrid world.

“Our webinar will cover developing and measuring self-leadership skills, time and project management tips and how to build relationships that will help you succeed – whether you are working remotely or in an office.”

Dr Chopra is a former Fortune 100 executive, specialising in organisational and leadership development, team effectiveness, innovation, and culture change. He works with clients in a virtual environment via webinars, virtual executive coaching and virtual team facilitation.

Making Shift Happen is a boutique innovative consultancy specialising in organisational and leadership development and the provision of advisory services in fields such as strategy, finance and innovation. The company is founded by an internationally experienced team of change and business leaders. It has worked with organisations such as Merck/MSD, GSK, UCC, Capital Investment Group, Suntory, Teleflex, Zoetis, Abbvie, Pfizer, Dr. Martens and Exxon Mobil along with numerous owner-managed businesses in the SME and Mid-Cap markets.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media