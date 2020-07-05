AIB branches in Cork come together to support 84 local charities

5 July 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

AIB branches in Cork have come together to support 84 local charities and help provide direct funds to local community efforts. €200,000 has been made available to branches across the county (€1,000 per branch) as part of AIB Together, the bank’s community investment programme.

Some of the Cork charities which received support from this fund in include;

West Cork Women Against Violence, Red Cross – Bantry Branch, Arc House Bantry, Lisheens House, Dunmanway Family Resource Centre, Kinsale Meals on Wheels, Kinsale Pink Ribbon, Skibbereen Geriatric Society, Carrigaline Community First Responder Group, Charleville Care Project, Mallow Social Services Council (Mallow Meals on Wheels), Bishopstown Community Association (Meals on Wheels), Youghal Community Health Project, Youghal Cumann Na Daoine, Cork Penny Dinners, Cork Volunteer Centre Midleton Meals on Wheels, Castlemartyr Parochial House for Castlemartyr Meals on Wheels, Carrigtwohill Community Co. (Meals on Wheels) and Adrigole Community Alert Group.

Speaking about the donations, John O’Doherty, Head of AIB Cork said “AIB has a long and proud tradition of supporting local communities in Cork. In these difficult times, we are very aware of the challenges facing our local charitable and voluntary bodies in supporting their client base and in raising much-needed funds to maintain their services.

In recent weeks, we in AIB Cork have had the privilege to present donations to over 80 charitable and voluntary organisations based across Cork City and County with funds amounting to a total of €32,800.

