New road construction unearths old Carrigaline Pottery

8 July 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

‘Carrigaline Pottery’ used to be famous, but in the 1970s the company suffered from financial difficulties going first into receivership, and then closing in 1979, in more recent years the famous Shanagarry based pottery expert Stephen Pearce had a presence in the former factory but that too closed. Today, the only place you’ll find Carrigaline Pottery is 2nd hand on eBay! But this month another source has been uncovered. A new relief road is passing near the former factory.

Advanced Works on the Carrigaline Western Relief Road have been completed preventing possible delays in the construction of the Western Relief Road, which is in the final stage of its tender process.

Cork County Council has carried out several Advanced Works Contracts in the past number of weeks to remove risks that may impact the construction of the Western Relief Road. Such risks can cause delays or can lead to cost overruns on a scheme and their removal before the start of the construction contract leads to greater cost certainty and a better outcome in terms of public expenditure.

The first of these Advanced Works Contracts involved the removal of an overhead ESB power line that crosses the proposed road. A contractor, acting on behalf of Cork County Council, installed underground ducts over a length of 400m in the past month to allow for the removal of the overhead power line so that it can be placed below ground.

The second part of the Advanced Works Contract undertaken by Cork County Council was to remove waste pottery, leftover from Carrigaline Pottery, from the route of the proposed road. The chance discovery of red clay on a farm in Carrigaline 92 years ago led to the baking of the first Carrigaline teapot and a pottery that would play a vital role in Carrigaline’s development and local character for nearly a century. Cork County Council was aware for many years that some waste pottery remained at the site, but did not know its extent. The waste pottery material was removed off site over a week in June by a Cork County Council appointed contractor.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Mary Linehan Foley said

“Once the project is complete, Carrigaline will have room to develop and grow, leading to a much better quality of life for its residents, and a more attractive location for visitors. The Council’s investment here will go a long way towards helping Carrigaline thrive.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said

“Carrigaline is the largest town in our local authority area and the Western Relief Road, alongside initiatives taken under Project ACT, will serve to strengthen the local economy and its prosperity long into the future.”

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media