Cork Senator Jerry Buttimer elected as Leas-Chathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann

7 July 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork based Fine Gael Senator, Jerry Buttimer, has been elected Leas-Chathaoirleach of the 26th Seanad today (Tuesday).

Speaking after the Seanad sitting Senator Buttimer said, “I am honoured to have been elected Leas-Chathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann by my peers today.

“I pledge to ensure fair and effective management of the debate in the Upper House.

“This is a great next step for me personally after serving as Leader of the Seanad in the last Oireachtas term, as well as Chair of the Oireachtas Health Committee during my time as a TD for Cork South Central.

“As a strong advocate for the Irish language, béarfaidh mé mo chuid Gaeilge chun poist leis agus saothróidh mé go dian ar a son.

“Seanad Éireann has a serious constitutional function and I am on the record as saying it requires serious reform to reflect our modern democracy. I look forward to playing my role in that as Seanad Leas-Chathaoirleach.”

