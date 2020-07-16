Lord Mayor sets good example by wearing face covering on bus

16 July 2020

By Elaine Murphy

The wearing of face coverings has been mandatory on Bus Éireann services since 29 June, and there have been very good levels of compliance from passengers. From Monday 13 July, legislation was put in place and compliance rates have been very high in Cork, up to 100% on some routes.

The public health advice is that using face coverings helps to prevent the spread of Covid19. Bus Éireann drivers are required to wear a face-covering during customer interactions when passengers are boarding or alighting. Drivers have been supplied with personal protective equipment including screens, visors, face coverings and hand sanitiser.

Bus Éireann would like to thank our passengers for their cooperation while our drivers continue to inform, advise and encourage all of those who use our services.

Bus Eireann carry over 17,000 passengers every year in Cork on 44 daily routes.

