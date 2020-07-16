Fermoy reopening bit-by-bit after COVID19 lockdown

16 July 2020
By Elaine Murphy
The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley has visited Fermoy. The Independent Cllr yesterday enjoyed a cup of coffee in the recently rejuvenated area outside the Priory Coffee Co.

Under Cork County Council’s Project ACT initiative, town teams in both Fermoy and Mitchelstown are introducing a range of measures which are enhancing the safety, accessibility and appearance of their towns, supporting communities and driving economic activity.

To date, actions taken include a deep clean and decluttering of public spaces and footpaths, footpath repairs, replanting of flowerbeds, reassignment of public space for pedestrians and businesses, additional road and pavement markings and the designation of new Age-Friendly car parking spaces. Town Teams are also working to identify suitable areas for the addition of new street furniture.

