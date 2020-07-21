StayCation – Cork is a great place to take a holiday

21 July 2020

By Tom Collins

Fine Gael Senator, Jerry Buttimer is highlighting the attractions of Cork as Irish people look to holiday at home this year.

Senator Buttimer said: “It’s great to see so many Irish people planning a ‘staycation’ this summer and to all those looking at their options I say, choose Cork.

“Cork is a beautiful warm welcoming place to visit, one of the few places in Ireland to be part of both the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland’s Ancient East.

“You could start your holiday along the Cork coast, where there is 1,000 km to travel taking in magical spots like Kinsale, Mizen Head, Glandore and the Beara Peninsula. The scenic rugged beauty of west cork is awaiting discovery. To the east is Youghal, Ballycotton, Midleton and Cobh. There are seaside towns, mythical tours of blarney castle, and beautiful scenery to enjoy.

“Cork city is pedestrianised in many areas to allow for a really pleasurable experience exploring and shopping. Outdoor dining is really taking off in the wake of COVID-19 giving Cork a fantastic evening atmosphere that would rival many cosmopolitan European cities.

“The English market is world-renowned and you can also discover beautiful city sights like St Finbarr’s Cathedral and Nano Nagle Place, the history of Spike Island, the titanic experience and old city gaol. Cork City was named as the fifth overall best city in Europe for economic potential and is considered the fastest growing city in the country.

“The county of Cork really has something for everyone, from the relaxing retreat to the active adventure. If you’re a history buff there are many interesting sites to visit and if you’re a foodie you’ll find Cork to be a mouthwatering spot.

“I appeal to everyone considering a staycation to come to Cork and experience a warm welcome and all that this magical county has to offer.”

