Irish Rail adds extra carriages on Dublin Heuston Cork Kent service

24 July 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

In response to increased customer demand at weekends. Irish Rail have announced that additional services will operate on the busy days of Friday to Sunday inclusive on the following routes

Dublin Heuston <> Cork

Dublin Heuston <>Limerick/Ennis

Dublin Heuston <>Tralee

Dublin Heuston <> Galway

A “special” (i.e. reduced) timetable will continue to operate Monday to Thursday on these routes.

Irish Rail “will continue to monitor demand to ensure that we have sufficient capacity”. Intending customers are advised to check the journey planner at irishrail.ie before they travel. Full details of service alterations are available at https://www.irishrail.ie/ train-timetables

Work is ongoing to restore full services to their pre COVID19 lockdown levels before the end of August.

Meanwhile, Iarnród Éireann advises all intending customers that “the wearing of a face covering is mandatory on all our services.”

