Midleton Mens shed secure site near town centre for new workshop and rec area

24 July 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Midleton Men’s Shed is a community-based, organisation which is open to men of all ages for self-betterment in a safe environment

For the last 15 months or so, Midleton Men’s Shed has been located in the village of Carrigtwohill, rather than in the town of Midleton as their name may suggest! The team are “very thankful to Fr. Bermingham & Fr. Winkle for the continued use of the Stable at Parochial House” in Carrigtoohill.

In recent weeks, working closely with MyPlace Midleton, the Men’s Shed group have secured the use of the site beside the Community Centre just off Bailick Road, Midleton for the erecting a Workshop/Recreation area.

Chairman Gerard Cogan said “We are delighted with this news and this is the beginning of a new chapter for our group. However, this is only the start, and now comes the significant task of putting a long-term home on this site which will benefit the men of Midleton for years to come. We face challenges in raising funds to erect a shed, or in securing modular buildings that could be placed on the site, and would appreciate the assistance of any people or local businesses who can help with this. We are very thankful to the Board and management of MyPlace Midleton for starting us on this exciting new journey and look forward to welcoming new members from Midleton and surrounding areas.”

