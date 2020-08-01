Three mobile: connects families from Cork with “live interactive story time event”

1 August 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

It has been been a tough few months for everyone, and so, Three is hoping to lift the spirits of the nation by connecting parents & children from Cork and around the country, with a unique, interactive, online story time event. As well as lifting spirits, Three is also hoping to make life, in the second half of the year, a little bit easier by offering up to 50% off selected bill pay, broadband and business plans.

To celebrate this offer, ‘Grandad’ from Three’s recent Monster Hunter TV ad, is hosting and narrating a one-of-its-kind, interactive Zoom story time event. Grandad’s story, entitled ‘The Sky Is The Limit’ tells the story of a group of boys & girls who find that their everyday world has been disrupted by some strange events and characters. But by using their imagination, they realise that the sky really is the limit to how they can overcome the obstacles and return to a new kind of normal.

‘Grandad’ is calling on all the boys & girls of Cork, from ages 4 – 10 years old, to join him on Wednesday, 12th August for this energetic monster themed live story event. Tickets are free but places are limited. Parents can register for a ticket here. Each ticket registered will also be entered into a draw for an opportunity to win a new Samsung Galaxy S20 handset and more prizes.

Who: Grandad and the families of Ireland What: A LIVE & Interactive Story Time event Where: Zoom (from the comfort of your own home!) When: Wednesday, 12th August @ 7PM How To Join: Apply, for a Free Space, here or head over to @ThreeIreland, on Instagram or Facebook for more information.

Three understands that things have not been easy for their customers, so, in an effort to ease the burden of post-lockdown life, and continue to keep people connected to those that matter most, they are offering existing and new customers 50% off across selected bill pay, broadband and business plans, for the remainder of 2020. The closing date to register for the offer is 30th September, 2020 however customers are advised to sign up before then to avail of even more savings.

Cosy up on the couch and help grandad defeat the monsters.

