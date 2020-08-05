5 August 2020

By Tom Collins

Nobody could have predicted the way that 2020 turned out. With a global pandemic, life has come to a standstill and there are a lot of changes happening in society. It is more important now than ever before to improve your lifestyle in order to stay healthy. Indeed, there are some simple changes you can make to do this. Let’s take a look at the best tips you can follow to stay healthy in 2020.

Enjoy a Balanced Diet

With so much junk food available, it can be tempting to eat a lot of things that are bad for you. But the key is to enjoy a balanced diet. This means incorporating more fruits and vegetables into your meals and doing your best to cut down on sugar, especially refined sugar. Vitamin, minerals and amino fatty acids are nutrients you want to be consuming. When you start to eat healthily, you will also begin to feel less sluggish and tired and feel more energised.

Look After Your Eyes

There have been a lot of developments that can help your vision, such as the research and development undertaken through the Tej Kohli Foundation. But there are also some simple things you can do to look after your eyes and eyesight. For example, make sure that you wear sunglasses in the summer, wear goggles at the swimming pool and limit blue light exposure. These simple things are going to help you feel good in 2020 and beyond. Quitting smoking will also lower your risk of cataracts, macular degeneration and nerve damage.

Stay Active

We all know that exercise is good for you. It can help you lose weight, build muscle and maintain mental health. But a lot of us are guilty of lazing around on the couch and enjoying too much downtime, so 2020 means that it is time to get active and ensure that you remain healthy or regain your health. It is recommended that you enjoy 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise during a normal week. While this will depend on your age, this is going to help you stay fit and healthy. While you can live a busy life, making time for exercise will make you feel a lot better.

Wash Your Hands Regularly

COVID-19 has demonstrated the need for good hand hygiene. In order to lower the risk of viruses and infections, make sure that you wash your hands on a regular basis. You should always use warm water and antibacterial soap to kill any germs or bacteria that might be present on your skin. In addition, you can carry hand sanitiser with you when you are out and about.

Enjoy Downtime

We live in a fast-paced world where you always think you have to be on-the-go. But working all the time and being busy can be bad for your health if you are constantly stressed or anxious. Do not forget to enjoy some time off and downtime in order to relax and re-energise. This can do your mental health the world of good. If you are feeling down, talking to friends and family can help too.

