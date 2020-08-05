Ballymaloe culinary scene showcased in popular US baking magazine #Cork

5 August 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

150,000 American baking enthusiasts to read all about Ireland

A popular US baking magazine, called Bake from Scratch, has dedicated its entire July/August issue to Ireland’s culinary scene. The bumper ‘Authentic Ireland’ edition features delicious recipes and interviews with many local food producers, as well as some of Cork’s top ‘foodie’ experiences. Bake from Scratch has a print circulation of 150,000 and a digital monthly reach of around 30 million readers.

Earlier this year, Tourism Ireland in the United States partnered with premier kitchen and home furnishings retailer Williams Sonoma and Bake from Scratch magazine. As part of the collaboration, a team of editors from Bake from Scratch and Williams Sonoma – together with a videographer, photographer and five food and lifestyle bloggers – visited in January to capture content for the ‘Authentic Ireland’ edition.

The resulting July/August magazine features ‘mouth-watering’ photography throughout and some great articles profiling Ballymaloe Cookery School, the Fishy Fishy Restaurant in Kinsale, the English Market, Castlemartyr Resort and Clonakilty Distillery, as well as Five Farms Irish cream liqueur.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media