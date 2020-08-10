SOCCER PREVIEW: Cork City v Longford at Turners Cross

10 August 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City get their 2020 Extra.ie FAI Cup campaign underway on Tuesday night, as they take on First Division side Longford Town at Turner’s Cross. The match is one of only three First Round ties, with 13 additional teams set to feature in the Second Round after receiving byes in the First Round draw.

The meeting will see Neale Fenn come up against his former side in a competitive setting for the first time since taking the reins at City, and he is expecting a tough contest: “Obviously, I know the club well, I know the team well, and everybody associated with it, but we’ll put those friendships aside when the game kicks off, it’ll be all business. It would be disrespectful to Longford to assume that, because they’re a First Division team, we should go and fill our boots with goals. That won’t be the case. It will be a difficult game against a good First Division team that will be probably be in the play-offs or getting promoted.”

On the injury front, Fenn is hopeful that Gearóid Morrissey will feature, but will be without long-term absentees Rory Doyle and Conor Davis. Daire O’Connor and Cory Galvin picked up knocks in the first half against Waterford on Saturday and are both unlikely to feature.

The match will be broadcast live on the SSE Airtricity League’s brand new streaming service, #WATCHLOI! Supporters can purchase a Season Pass for just €55, which will ensure access to streams of all remaining SSE Airtricity League Premier Division matches for the rest of the season, as well as select FAI Cup ties. Alternatively, you can purchase Match Passes on a game-by-game basis, priced at €5 per game. Sign up here.

Referee: Ray Matthews

Injury News: Gearóid Morrissey, Conor Davis, Rory Doyle, Daire O’Connor, Cory Galvin

Suspended: Deshane Dalling

League form: L L W L L D

