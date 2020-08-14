Students encouraged to get involved in upcoming ‘VIRTUAL’ BT Young Scientist Exhibition

14 August 2020

By Tom Collins

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central Pádraig O’Sullivan has encouraged students to participate in the forthcoming BT Young Scientist Exhibition which will run online next year, respecting the public health guidance.

He commented, “The importance of science and technology has never been to the fore as much as it has in 2020. We are all closely following the work scientists across the globe are undertaking in the development of a vaccine to beat COVID-19. Frontline medical staff and other staff in hospitals have rightly been heralded as heroes. Without their scientific backgrounds and technological advances in modern medicine, we would be a long way off beating this virus.

“The BT Young Scientist Competition will run again next January. The upcoming exhibition will be held virtually. In many ways, this will open it up to more competitors than before. I would encourage students across County Cork to enter the forthcoming competition.

“When students return to school this September, I would encourage all to begin preparations on their projects. The deadline for applications is September 22nd,” concluded Deputy O’Sullivan.

