Clonakilty Blackpudding opens Visitor Centre

13 August 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Clonakilty Blackpudding uses a secret recipe that dates back to the late 1800’s

First, it was made in Clonakilty town, then it outgrew the Pearse Street ‘Edward Twomey’ Butchers premises. From 1992 it was made in an industrial Estate in Little Island near Cork City. Coming full circle; since 2017 production came back to West Cork. The brand boasts a modern landmark factory on the Western side of the town, which has just opened a visitor centre. The centre had a soft opening with little fanfare but is already booked up days in advance. The museum of sorts includes a lifesize replica of the Edward Twomey butchers premises on Pearse Street. (Incidentally, you can see the real premises on Pearse Street 24/7/365 for free. It is located roughly opposite O’Donovan’s Hotel. It is still a butchers premises). The visitor centre (the word ‘museum’ might put people off!) sounds like it’s worth the €10 adult entry fee because the 1 hour self-guided tour concludes with samples of various food products from the Clonakilty Food Company in their in-house cafe. Anyone who has visited a food or drink factory knows that the tasting section is the best (which reminds me I must visit the Jameson Heritage Centre again!).

During the visitor experience, discover what life was like in rural Ireland back in the late 1880s while learning the history of Clonakilty Blackpudding and how it has evolved through the ages. Experience Clonakilty in the 1980s, and how the Twomey family story started. Get right into the heart of an Irish food story that is filled with a strong sense of family, tradition and Clonakilty pride. Opening Hours & Contact Info Winter opening hours October – March Tue–Sun: 9.30 a.m.– 4.30 p.m. (last admission at 3.30pm) Summer Opening Hours – April – September Mon–Sun 9.30 a.m.– 4.30 p.m. (last admission at 3.30pm) How to book https://www.clonakiltyblackpudding.ie/visitor-centre/

