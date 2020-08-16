International Napoleonic Society Conference to be held in Cork in 2022

16 August 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork has been selected as the Host for the International Napoleonic society conference in 2022. The Napoleon Society of Ireland (NSI) is particularly honoured to be chosen as this is the second time Ireland has hosted the INS Congress having hosted the 2016 event at the Stephen’s Green Club in Dublin. Cork has a many connections to the Napoleonic story from the Bantry Bay invasion to the Burial of Dr Verhling and the Conference in 2022 will be one to look forward to with more details provided closer to the date.

