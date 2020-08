18 August 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Western Road, Clonakilty in was home to Dan Seaman’s first car-dealership in the mid 1980’s, before later relocating to the city where the business is now situated on Forge Hill. Now aged 72 Dan, who lives in Bandon, is joined in the business by his children Gerard, Rohnan, and Gavin. Dan Seaman Motors has established itself as the main dealership for Mitsubishi and the Fiat brands of Fiat itself, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Fiat Professional.

