Griffith College Cork is holding this year’s Open Evenings for prospective students online due to COVID19

18 August 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Griffith College Cork is holding a number of Open Evenings in the coming weeks.

Join staff online and meet our lecturers and staff, have a chat about our range of courses, explore the facilities on campus, and see what Griffith College Cork is all about. Meet Griffith’s faculty and admissions teams, ask any questions you have and learn about flexible payment options.

When?

Wednesday, August 19th – 6:30pm – 7:30pm (online only)

Wednesday, September 2nd – 6:30pm -7:30pm (online only)

To register for the access link to the online event visit https://www.griffith.ie/admissions/visit-griffith/open-days/registration

