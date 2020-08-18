Cork 5-Star Hotel joins ‘American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts Program’

18 August 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

The owners of Hayfield Manor, 5-Star Hotel are proud to announce that Hayfield Manor has been accepted as a member of the exclusive travel program American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts. Acceptance into the Fine Hotels & Resorts Program is notoriously difficult as the program is kept to a limited elite and features the finest hand-picked luxury properties across the globe.

Hayfield Manor is the only Irish property to be accepted into the program for 2021, along with a handpicked selection of hotels worldwide that have been added in demand destinations for 2021. Hayfield Manor joins an elite collection of other Irish iconic

hotels already in the program such as Dromoland & Ashford Castle. Hayfield Manor was accepted based on an extensive secret inspection during which the hotel excelled on the meticulous assessment of the hotel’s services and accommodation. Hayfield Manor joined

the international luxury brand of Preferred Hotels and Resorts as a ‘Legend’ member in 2019 and worked in partnership with Preferred Hotels and Resorts in order to achieve success for Hayfield Manor with the application to join Fine Hotels & Resorts.

Ettienne Van Vrede, CEO of Hayfield Family Collection said

“This is excellent and very timely news for Hayfield Manor. We have applied to be part of this collection for a number of years and we are delighted to finally be selected to join the Fine Hotels & Resorts Program for 2021; a year where we will need every possible source of new business to help us to rebuild following this pandemic. Hayfield Manor will be the only hotel in Cork in the program and it is testament to our tourism offering in Cork that American Express have identified our beautiful destination as a new demand location for their customers based on cardholder spend. We are so proud and appreciative of our team for achieving this accolade and for consistently delivering exceptional personal service to all our guests. It has been a very difficult for our industry over the last few months and this wonderful news could never have come at a more welcome time for us. We will start promoting the hotel for bookings from the extensive American Express global customer base from August 2020, via our partners at Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and we look forward to welcoming the new visitors in future years that Fine Hotels & Resorts will bring to our treasured destination of Cork.”

