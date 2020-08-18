Patients enjoy Defence Forces Band at Hospital

18 August 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Last Friday the Defence Forces Band entertained patients and staff at Cork University Hospital. This event highlights the strong inter-agency relationship that exists between the HSE and the Defence Forces, and the ongoing working relationship between the Defence Forces and staff working across the South/South West Hospital Group since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure that patients and staff got to enjoy the recital the band, which was conducted by Captain Brian Prendergast, played at three different locations on the Cork University Hospital campus.

