RIP: The Monkey Puzzle Tree (1875-2020) near the Jack Lynch Tunnel – at Jacob’s Island, Mahon, Cork

20 August 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

It was a famous tree, seen by thousands of people whizzing past out of the Jack Lynch Tunnel, as this tweet from 2018 shows…

Monkey Puzzle / Crann arócair / Araucaria araucana Planted by William H. Crawford in his gardens at 'Lakelands' (Mahon Peninsula), probably around 1845. Native habitat: altitude of 500- 1500m in the Andes of Chile and Argentina. The Marmite of trees: ppl love it or hate it! pic.twitter.com/fH7CFjgjPp — Cork Trees Trust (@TreesCork) March 7, 2018

…but the familiar tree (circa 1875-2020) located on Jacob’s Island, Mahon died in last night’s storms.

Today, the local St. Michael’s Credit Union issued a statement that they are “committed to help in replacing this landmark tree” which was planted by William H. Crawford around 1845. The tree has been” enjoyed by people locally since it was planted and has been beautiful sight for people travelling by on the link [dual carriageway]”.

“We’ve made the decision because we feel the tree was an important feature of our local community. St. Michael’s Credit Union is also rooted in our local community and we continue to support it in any way we can.”

St. Michael’s Credit Union are now engaging with the correct local bodies to have the tree replaced as soon as possible. We are liaising with the relevant departments in Cork City Council about replacing the monkey puzzle tree. The tree was part of the local history and heritage, it would be a shame if future generations didn’t have a chance to enjoy another monkey puzzle tree.

St. Michael’s Credit Union serves all who both live and work in the community areas of Blackrock and Mahon and we want to ensure that future generations have the chance to enjoy such a tree.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media