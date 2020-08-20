€250k Irish Lotto ticket sold in Ballydesmond near Cork Kerry border

20 August 2020

Residents of rural village in north west Cork celebrate ‘badly needed good news’ following €250,000 Lotto win

Residents of Ballydesmond, a picturesque village in north west Cork are celebrating this morning after the National Lottery confirmed the winning location of last night’s Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000

The winning Lotto Plus 2 Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Kearney’s Centra store in the rural Cork village which has a population of just over 200 people. Kearney’s store which has been operating in the local community for over 150 years is based in the heart of the village which is situated on the border of Cork and East Kerry.

The winning numbers from the Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 06, 09, 10, 30, 34, 47 and the bonus: 29.

Speaking on selling the winning ticket for last night’s Lotto Plus 2 win of €250,000, owner of the winning Centra store, Seamus Kearney said, “It’s absolutely magical! This is our first big Lotto win and we are absolutely thrilled. The entire village is on tenterhooks this morning as they wait to hear the latest news from the winner who could well be from the village. Make no mistake about it, €250,000 will be a life-changing sum for many of our customers and this is the sort of good news and excitement that the community of Ballydesmond needed after all of the recent worries with storm Ellen. We’re going to enjoy the day celebrating with our customers today and whoever the winner is, we as a community wish them all the very best and we hope that they enjoy their new found fortune,” he said.

