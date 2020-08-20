Early Childhood Dental Health Care Tips for Parents

20 August 2020

Parents play an important role in the foundation of their child’s dental health. Learn what you can do to help your child achieve a healthy and happy smile

As a parent, it is your responsibility to take good care of your child’s dental health. However, some parents have a challenging time judging their kid’s dental needs. They want to protect their kid’s teeth from cavities, but sometimes, brushing is not just enough to keep teeth healthy. Among the many concerns include:

When to schedule my child’s first dental trip?

What is the best age to start flossing my child’s teeth?

How do I know if my child needs braces?

Here are some quick and easy tips that will help parents keep children’s mouth healthy and their smile bright

Start early

Make sure to start taking care of your child’s dental health before the first tooth erupts. Simply wipe your baby’s gums and the inside of the cheek with a soft, clean cloth twice a day—in the morning after the first feeding and right before bedtime to wipe away sugar and cavity-causing bacteria.

When your baby’s tooth starts to come in, brush it with a soft-bristled toothbrush and plain water twice a day.

Limit sugary treats

Children love munching sweet foods and sipping sugary drinks for snacks. When harmful bacteria feed on sugar, it produces acids that cause tooth cavity. Limiting or discouraging them from consuming sugary snacks reduces their risk of tooth decay. For a healthier choice, give them fruits or vegetables, like carrot, to keep their dental health in excellent condition.

Help them brush their teeth

When your child’s teeth start to grow, they may not develop the motor skills to use a toothbrush properly; that is why you need to brush their teeth for them.

Use a soft-bristled tooth to remove sugar and food particles. When your child can hold the toothbrush on their own, guide them on how to work the toothbrush around their mouth with their own hands using the proper brushing technique. When your child knows how to brush their teeth, brush with them and make it a daily routine together.

Floss daily

Flossing after a meal is also an essential part of your child’s oral hygiene. Flossing should start as early as your child grows more than one tooth.

A simple way to floss your child’s teeth, wrap a piece of floss the size of your child’s arm around your two middle fingers and hold it firmly. This allows your index fingers to guide the floss string between their teeth. Once the floss touches the gum line, wrap it around the tooth in a C shape and gently pull the string.

Take them to the dentist early and regularly

When children get older, a local dentist such as a dentist in Burlington needs to examine their bite and alignment of their teeth. They may require orthodontic treatment. Children as young as 7 years old can wear corrective dental appliances or plastic-based aligners. The dentist may recommend Invisalign in London, Ontario as a clear alternative treatment to metal braces.

