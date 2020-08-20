BUSINESS: Launch of ‘Ballincollig, Open for Business’ campaign and photo competition

20 August 2020

By Tom Collins

As part of its Ballincollig, Open for Business campaign, the Ballincollig Business Association (BBA) has launched a social media promotion to support its shop local message. The BBA is giving away a €500 Ballincollig Shopping Blitz to two lucky people who show how they’re supporting local businesses.

To be in with a chance of winning, people are encouraged to share a photo or video of themselves at their favourite Ballincollig shop or business on the BBA Facebook or Instagram pages using the hashtag #ShopBallincollig. One winner will be selected randomly each week over the next fortnight.

Launching the promotion was Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Joe Kavanagh and his wife Lady Mayoress Stephanie Kavanagh along with Emer Cassidy, Chairperson, BBA and Cllr. Garret Kelleher, Jim O’Leary, manager of Castle West Shopping Centre, Ballincollig, and Cllr Derry Canty

At the launch of the promotion, Emer Cassidy, Chairperson of the BBA said: “It’s been very encouraging to see the community coming out to support local businesses in the town over recent weeks. Shopping local ensures we continue to have a prosperous economy, which is so important for everyone in the community to ensure they have everything they need right on their doorstep. And, it also means businesses can provide local employment.”

For more information, people can go to the BBA social media – facebook.com/ballincolligie or Instagram.com/ballincollig.ie

