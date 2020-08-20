New book covering system launched for schools to help alleviate Covid fears

20 August 2020

By Tom Collins

West Cork company Declim Ltd has launched a new hygienic and safe school book covering system for primary and post-primary schools as they prepare to return to school after the Covid-19 restrictions. Designed for the Irish school book market, the FILFIX peel and seal system was developed following extensive research with teachers and school booksellers.

Due to the current pandemic, it will now be necessary to clean and sanitise the covers on school books on a regular basis. The FILFIX peel and seal book covering method uses recyclable polypropylene covers that can be wiped clean. This new book covering system will help schools as they prepare to reopen.

Speaking about the FILFIX peel and seal system, Kevin Fitzgerald, Director at Declim, said: “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, wipeable school books covers are a necessity. Our peel and seal system will help schools and pupils to adhere to the guidelines. Most schools now operate a book rental and reading scheme. The parents committee in many of these schools cover the books themselves. The FILFIX peel and seal system offers a hygienic and safe system for pupils and schools and will alleviate some of their concerns as they return to schools.”

Commenting on the book rental scheme, Mr Fitzgerald said: “Traditionally, school books were covered at home, but nowadays books are being covered in school book shops or in the schools. This system was designed and developed to make book covering quick and easy, whether covering one book or covering hundreds. Considering many primary schools have reading schemes where the pupil gets a different book to read each week, these books will need to be wiped after each use. For rental schemes, the books will have to be wiped on a more regular basis during the year where they are being shared.”

Due to Covid-19, many families and businesses have been impacted financially, “ We are conscious that where book rental schemes are not an option, parents may wish to cover school books themselves. They can purchase a 5m roll of FILFIX school book covering RRP €3.99 and can cover up to 10 books. This can be purchased from school book shops and stationers.” concluded Mr Fitzgerald.

Schools can contact FILFIX directly at www.filfix.ie and parents can purchase the covers from their local school book supplier or online from school book shops nationwide.

