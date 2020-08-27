‘Ditch the corporate-speak and clear the drains’ to avoid flooding, says plain talking Labour Rep

27 August 2020

By Elaine Murphy

A new audit of drains and their clearance is needed to ensure confidence on the drainage network in Cork City, according to Labour Local Area Rep Peter Horgan.

“We need to get back to basics here,” Said Mr Horgan.

“It’s quite clear, even with flash rainfall with heaviness we have not seen in years, when the water is gushing down hills and not into drains because they have not been touched in months, that there is a problem.”

“We have the existential threat of climate change cussing these more regular torrential downpours but the fact of you pass drains in Cork and see weeds and moss growing, there is a blockage down there allowing that growth. And the price we pay is the flooding seen today in different parts of residential and on our roads. Get back to basics. Ditch the corporate-speak and clear the drains.”

