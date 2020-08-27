Moving to Cork? Here is What You Need to Consider When Looking for a Property

29 August 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

When it comes to moving into a new home, there are a lot of things that you will need to deal with. Moving home can bring a lot of stress because there is so much to consider, especially if you are moving to a different country altogether. Cork is a great place to live and there are plenty of excellent homes that you can invest in there. If you are considering moving to Cork, here are some of the things that you will need to keep in mind when looking for a property.

Set Budgets

One of the first things that you will need to consider when looking for a property in Cork is to make sure you have a budget in mind of how much you want to spend. Homes can cost a lot of money so; it is important that you start off with a budget to make sure you can afford the monthly payments on the mortgage. When you have budgets set, it can be a lot easier to find homes that are suited to you and in your price range. This can also save you a lot of time.

As well as setting a budget for the home, you will also need to set budgets for how much you can afford to spend each month on bills. This way, you won’t be left with huge debts in your new home.

Also, don’t forget to budget for the cost of moving house too, because the move can sometimes cost quite a bit more than you might expect.

Choose an Area

The next thing that you will need to take into consideration when looking for a property in Cork is to make sure you choose an area that you want to live in. Since you are not currently living in Cork, it can be hard to know what the best areas are and what they are like so, you will need to do a lot of research to find the areas that you are wanting to move. Will you live close to the city, close to schools or out in the countryside? Do your research before making any serious decisions.

Consider Size of Home

Another thing that you will need to consider when moving to Cork is the size of the property that you will need. If you are looking for a family home then, you will need to make sure you are looking at homes with the right number of bedrooms and living space that you need.

It can be hard to judge the living space and room dimensions from pictures so, you should look into the measurements and when you have narrowed down to a few homes you should head over and view them all. It is good to go and view homes before you move in so you can see it in person and know exactly what you are getting as you cannot see everything from a few photos. This is because there could be damages in the property that you don’t know about and would have to deal with on your own when you have moved in. Many homeowners also find that the size isn’t what they originally expected.

Find the Right Insurance

Once you have found the home you are looking for, the next thing that you will need to do is make sure you have a look for insurance to cover your property financially if there are any problems that occur. Buying a home is expensive enough but, if something happens along the way, you might need to pay to get it fixed. Of course, there are a lot of companies offering this type of insurance, which is why it might be a good idea to use a price comparison site to compare home insurance quotes from lots of different providers side by side.

Bringing Your Items with You?

Once you have sorted out the important things, you’ll need to decide what you are going to bring with you to your new property. If it is smaller than your current property, you might need to do a clear-out and get rid of some things. If you don’t do this, moving to Cork will be much more difficult and more expensive as you’ll need a larger moving van. Spend some time deciding what to bring and you’ll thank yourself in the long-run.

As you can see, there are a lot of things to keep in mind if you are moving to Cork and looking for a property. Make sure to take on board all of the tips that we have given you and use them to get planning your big move to Cork.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media