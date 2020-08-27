EAST CORK: Road Safety Works in Rostellan and Aghada

27 August 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Sinn Fein Cllr Danielle Twomey welcomed the proposed new safety crossings at Rostellan and Aghada and urged the swift implementation of the scheme.

Cllr Twomey and Sinn Fein’s local TD Pat Buckley have been lobbying in support of the local community to have these works done. This is now a very busy road and it is necessary, particularly for safety reasons, to provide safe crossing points in both areas.

Cllr Twomey said: “These safety works are long overdue. The residents of Rostellan and Lower Aghada need a safe crossing across the busy and highly dangerous R 630. We have worked hard to lobby the Roads Department to deliver this project and I am happy that we have been successful in securing funding for this under this year’s Low Cost Safety Scheme.”

The proposed works include 2 controlled crossings, one to be located at Rostellan village, including build-out works and bollards to narrow the road and help reduce speed.

The other is at Lower Aghada Village opposite the Aghada Pier to facilitate the safe crossing of residents to the busy pier and the Whitegate Road Walk Way.

Drawings indicating the proposals are available for inspection at Cork County Council, East Cork Municipal District Engineering Office, Town Hall, Midleton, Co. Cork and at https://www.corkcoco.ie/en/planning/regional-local-roads-projects-section-38s

