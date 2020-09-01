BUSINESS NEWS: Cork Hotel rebrands from ‘The Ambassador Hotel’ to ‘The Address’

1 September 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Ambassador Hotel on Military Hill, St Lukes, on the North hills of Cork City has rebranded to “The Address“. The Hotel has long been a member of the McGettigan Hotel Group which is run husband and wife due Brian and Ciara McGettigan, who own nine hotels across Ireland. The McGettigan Hotel roup plans to expand the brand in Ireland, the UK and Europe through a combination of purchases, leases and joint ventures.

