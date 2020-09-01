BUSINESS NEWS: Cork Hotel rebrands from ‘The Ambassador Hotel’ to ‘The Address’

By on Comments Off on BUSINESS NEWS: Cork Hotel rebrands from ‘The Ambassador Hotel’ to ‘The Address’

1 September 2020
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie

The well known red brick building was originally a Military Hospital but has been a Hotel for many years, and its interior decor and offering have improved massively in recent year thanks toe McGettigan investment

The Ambassador Hotel on Military Hill, St Lukes, on the North hills of Cork City has rebranded to “The Address“. The Hotel has long been a member of the McGettigan Hotel Group which is run husband and wife due Brian and Ciara McGettigan, who own nine hotels across Ireland. The McGettigan Hotel roup plans to expand the brand in Ireland, the UK and Europe through a combination of purchases, leases and joint ventures.

BUSINESS NEWS: Cork Hotel rebrands from ‘The Ambassador Hotel’ to ‘The Address’ added by on
View all posts by TheCork.ie →

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media