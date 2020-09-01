IN GOOD FUN! Fine Gael Councillor looks like pop star – #SeparatedAtBirth ?

1 September 2020

While browsing YouTube today we found a face that looked familiar. A 1959 pop video had a face that looked like a current Fine Gael Cllr John Paul O’Shea. Cllr O’Shea is well known as he served as Mayor of the County of Cork in 2015-2016.

The face on the video was of a pop star whose name is still known to most.

Paul Anka (born 1941) is a Canadian-American singer and songwriter who still performs. Anka became famous with hit songs like “Diana”, “Lonely Boy”, “Put Your Head on My Shoulder”, and “(You’re) Having My Baby”. He wrote such well-known music as the theme for The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and one of Tom Jones’s biggest hits, “She’s a Lady”. He also wrote Frank Sinatra’s signature song, “My Way”, which has been recorded by many, including Elvis Presley. As of today, 2020, he is aged 79, but in his youth Paul Anka was considered a teenage heartthrob.

Being compared to a pop star from an elegant era is a high compliment. Cllr John Paul O’Shea & Paul Anka: Do the two faces look similar, what do you think?

Meanwhile, if you are in the late 1950’s/early 1960’s mood for music check out this video (not related to lookalikes, but good fun to watch!)

