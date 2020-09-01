FARMING: Agri Science Assoc to hold annual conference in Douglas – but it’ll be online only due to #COVID19

1 September 2020

The Agricultural Science Association (ASA) has announced the details of the 78th annual ASA conference which takes place on Friday, September 11, 2020. The event, once again sponsored by FBD Insurance, will be live streamed from the Maryborough Hotel, Douglas, Cork, from 10:30am and 12:30pm. The opening address for the annual agri-industry forum will be delivered by Taoiseach Micheál Martin (A Cork South Central TD). In addition, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney (also a Cork South Central TD) will also speak about the latest trade developments, including Brexit. The theme for this year’s event is “Embracing Disruption in Agri-Food” and the two-hour conference will explore the impact Covid-19, Brexit and climate change are having on the Irish agri-food industry.

Due to current restrictions, the physical event can only be attended by speakers and staff and strict social distancing guidelines will be adhered to. Attendees will instead stream the live event online and can do so by registering online. This year’s event will be free of charge for pre-registered attendees.

Seamus OMahony, ASA President with An Taoiseach, Micheal Martin who will deliver the opening address

Photo: Cathal Noonan

