New 16 classroom school being built in Kanturk

1 September 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West, Michael Moynihan has welcomed the commencement of construction work on the new Primary School in Kanturk.

“I am delighted to see the beginning of works on the construction of the new Primary School in Kanturk, and it is a great boost to the town of Kanturk during these difficult times to see this important project finally getting off the ground.”

“It has been a long and arduous journey to bring this project to fruition, and there have been so many obstacles and difficulties to overcome along the way. It is a great relief for people in Kanturk to see the work getting underway, and having been involved with this project from the very start, I am delighted to see that all the hard work has paid off”, said Deputy Moynihan.

The new school will consist of 16 classrooms with three special education teacher rooms, and this modern state of the art facility will be of huge benefit to the community of Kanturk for many years to come.

“I want to pay tribute to everyone who has worked so hard to make this new school a reality, and this is a great day for all the parents, local community groups and the entire town of Kanturk”, concluded Deputy Moynihan.

