Cork City Centre ‘Tech Campus’ @RepublicOfWork teams up with @Teamwork to help next gen of software developers

1 September 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The shared office space known as ‘REPUBLIC OF WORK’ and the Cork collaboration software firm ‘Teamwork’ have announced a new project which will support the next generation of software entrepreneurs. They’re Teamwork Catalyst 2.0. It’s a programme that gives new SAAS businesses an opportunity to benefit from Cork’s biggest innovation campus, and leverage support from some of the city’s most successful businesses. Businesses will enjoy a headstart as they develop their concept and identify routes to market. SAAS or Software As A Service has been a growing sector in Cork.

The successful applicants will also benefit from support from other REPUBLIC OF WORK members on projects such as app development and website design.

Successful applicants for Teamwork Catalyst 2.0 will also benefit from mentorship from Teamwork founders Daniel Mackey and Peter Coppinger (who were joint ‘Cork Persons of the Month’ last year), and REPUBLIC OF WORK director Dan Kiely, formerly of Voxpro.

Dan Kiely says,

“For every business that succeeds, there are many multiples that do not. What we hope to achieve through this collaboration is to give these new companies the best possible fighting chance. REPUBLIC OF WORK offers them a solid foundation with state-of-the-art facilities and a wealth of resources at their disposal. It also gives them access to a strong community network – something that has always played a vital role in the success of businesses that I’ve been involved with. I know personally the challenges that these businesses will face, and I look forward to sharing the wisdom of my experience with those who join the programme.”

Peter Coppinger of Teamwork says,

“When Dan and I started Teamwork, we were just two developers running a consultancy business who had spotted a gap in the market. That next success story is out there, and Teamwork Catalyst 2.0 is our way of supporting the next generation. They will make mistakes, and they will learn from them, but knowing that they have an office they can use and help at the end of a telephone line will hopefully give them an advantage”.

How to apply?

Applications are now open for the next intake of Teamwork Catalyst at www.republicofwork.com/teamwork-catalyst

