EAST CORK: €2.3 million to tackle climate change floods, and encourage walking/cycling @DavidStantonTD

1 September 2020

By Tom Collins



Funding of almost €2.3 million allocated for Active Travel and Climate Change Adaptation Measures in East Cork

Total funding of €2,275,150 will be allocated between 29 local projects under the Active Travel and Climate Change Adaption measures according to Fine Gael TD for Cork East Constituency, David Stanton.

Funding has been made available to Cork County Council under the Government’s July Jobs Stimulus Plan and is part of the overall €115 million package for sustainable transport and the renewal of transport infrastructure.

Under the Active Travel Measures Allocation 2020, a total of €1,963,150 will be allocated to Cork County Council for works on the following projects:

Location – Description of Works – Allocation

L3620/L36311 Dwyer’s Road and Riverside Way, Midleton – Widening and surfacing of existing public right of way – €450,000

L3616 Wises Road, Carrigtwohill – Provision of new/widened footpaths, conversion of hard shoulder on wide roads to cycle facility – €255,000

Mallow Boardwalk – Extension to proposed boardwalk and connectivity to Mallow Park, public realm and connectivity works, provision of additional plaza area seating, landscaping – €80,000

L-3656 Kennel Road, Knockgriffin, Midleton – Widening of existing footpath – €24,750

L-7054 Cobh Town – Widening of footpaths – €30,000

Mallow River Walkway and Bike Path – Extension to existing cycleway/footpath – €200,000

L-3679-0 Cliff Road, Ballycotton – Resurfacing of shared surface road, provision of road markings and bicycle stands – €110,000

L1503 Ballyhooly Road, Rathcormac – Provision of new footpath linking back to village and community centre – €30,000

R-626 Elsinore to Elm Grove, Midleton – Reconstruction and widening of footpath linking main residential area to Educate Together National School – €12,000

R580 Buttevant – Provide new wide footpath in order to improve accessibility from town centre to residential areas – €6,400

L-3805 Castlemartyr to Mogeely Road – Widening of existing footpath to improve accessibility – €22,500

L3617/L7643/L7737 Carrigane Road/An Tosach/Ash Road, Carrigtwohill – Improved crossing facilities: raised surfaces, zebra crossings and signalised crossings – €80,000

R-907 Main Street, Midleton – Raised controlled pedestrian zebra crossing adjacent to the junction of Connolly Street – €25,000

R639 Barry’s Bridge Junction, Rathcormac – Provision of public lighting on phase 1 of amenity walk approximately 500m of existing footpath – €45,000

R-632 Ladysbridge to Castlemartyr Road – Provision of road markings and bollards to delineate footpath – €5,000

L-9425 Broomfield Village Spine Road, Midleton – Provision of 4 raised uncontrolled pedestrian crossings, 2 controlled raised pedestrian crossings, and 2 ramps to replace existing deficient ramps; associated road resurfacing and relining – €270,000

L-3678 Carrigtwohill Main street – Provision of new footpaths – €20,000

L-7701 Ryan and Ahern Place, Carrigtwohill – Provision of new footpaths – €8,000

L-3678/3680 Carrigtwohill Main Street – Resurfacing and relining of roads – €96,000

L-2989 Cobh town centre – Resurfacing and relining of roads – €171,000

L-3810 Upper Cork Hill, Youghal – Widening of existing footpath in order to improve accessibility – €22,500

Total Active Travel Measures Allocation 2020 – €1,963,150

A further eight projects have been approved for funding as part of this year’s Climate Change Adaptation Allocations with a total of €312,000 to be split between:

Location – Description of Works – Allocation

L1419 Glansheskin Bridge Retaining Wall, Kilworth – Remedial works where roads have been significantly damaged by severe weather – €35,000

R621 Longfields Embankment, Mallow – Embankment stability and protection measures for roads vulnerable to severe weather events – € 35,000

L-1530 Conna – Preventive works to provide stormwater drainage for run-off from the L-1530, commissioning of two existing drainage networks which are not currently functional and protection of the Bride River against contamination from surface water run-off – €120,000

L-3645 Roche’s Point, Midleton – Remedial work (shotcrete and anchors) to repair and stabilise failing roadside retaining wall with private dwellings below – €40,000

L-3628 Whiterock, Midleton – Gabion wall to support and stabilise road embankment – €40,000

R634 Moll Goggins Corner, Youghal – Repairs to pedestrian footpath – €15,000

L-7067 Factory Hill, Glounthaune – Drainage works to prevent flooding – €12,000

L-7009 Waterstown, Cobh – Drainage works to prevent flooding – €15,000

Total Climate Change Adaptation Allocation 2020 – €312,000

Speaking after the allocations had been confirmed, David Stanton said: “I am delighted that considerable funding has been approved for a large variety of infrastructure projects across Cork East under both the Active Travel Measures and Climate Change Adaptation Allocations.

“The Active Travel Measures Allocation scheme is an extremely positive initiative which will see communities throughout the constituency benefit greatly from improved and more accessible walking and cycling infrastructure. Improvements in footpaths and cycleways will allow for increased access to local amenities, sports clubs and schools while pedestrian safety will be further increased through the provision of additional pedestrian crossings and associated safety works.

“The Climate Change Adaptation Allocation scheme allocations will support Cork County Council in providing repairs to local road network infrastructure damaged by severe weather conditions and will allow for further preventative works to be undertaken to ensure that roads are more resilient to potential damage in the future”, concluded David Stanton.

