5 September 2020 By Tom Collins tom@TheCork.ie News in brief: Photos Members of Youghal Coast Guard gather on Youghal's Lighthouse Hill on September 5th, 2020, to mark Ireland's National Service Day in recognition of all frontline services and to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives during this time.Picture: John Hennessy Picture: John Hennessy Picture: John Hennessy EAST CORK: Youghal Emergency Services Mark National Service Day