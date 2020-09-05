EAST CORK: Youghal Emergency Services Mark National Service Day

By on Comments Off on EAST CORK: Youghal Emergency Services Mark National Service Day

5 September 2020
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

News in brief: Photos
Members of Youghal Coast Guard gather on Youghal’s Lighthouse Hill on September 5th, 2020, to mark Ireland’s National Service Day in recognition of all frontline services and to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives during this time.
Picture: John Hennessy
Picture: John Hennessy
Picture: John Hennessy

EAST CORK: Youghal Emergency Services Mark National Service Day added by on
View all posts by TheCork.ie →

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media