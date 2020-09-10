€6 million in funding for live performance and music industry – to help sector overcome COVID19 challenges

10 September 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West Aindrias Moynihan has welcomed confirmation of support packages of €6m for live performances and the music industry.

Deputy Moynihan said, “Unlike some industries which have returned following the reopening of society as we live with the coronavirus – live music performances and the music industry has remained parked.

“I am delighted to confirm €6m in funding has been designated to support people in this sector. An allocation of €5m has been set aside for the ‘Live Performance Support Scheme’ and €1m for the ‘Music Stimulus Package’.

“There is a vacuum for performers and musicians to earn a living. The funding announced by Government aims to address these challenges. For a small country of 5m people we are known the world over for our musicians and arts sector. These talented individuals in all aspects of this sector need to be supported,” concluded Deputy Moynihan.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media