30% extra free on BALLYMALOE RELISH – to mark brands 30th birthday

10 September 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Specially designed jars of relish by Fatti Burke offer 30% extra free as thank you for customers for 30 years of support

One of Ireland’s most celebrated brands, Ballymaloe Foods is celebrating 30 years in business this month. The company is planning a month of celebrations to thank their customers, staff and suppliers for their support over the years.

Mother and daughter, Yasmin and Maxine Hyde are in the food business together

Picture Clare KeoghAs part of the celebrations Ballymaloe Foods commissioned artist Fatti Burke to design special labels for their 30th Anniversary jars. The company is also planning a gift for its customers for the 30th anniversary by adding 30% more to jars of Ballymaloe Original Relish. They want to say a big “thank you” to all their customers who buy their products.

Ballymaloe Foods was established by Yasmin Hyde, the daughter of Myrtle Allen 30 years ago this year. Myrtle established a country house hotel and restaurant at Ballymaloe in the 1960s and it was here she developed her now famous, Original Relish recipe. In 1990, Yasmin decided to start Ballymaloe Foods from her kitchen.

Yasmin Hyde said: “We are delighted to be celebrating 30 years in business this year. Nothing happened overnight for us but we worked hard and gradually grew the business into what it is today. Times may have changed but our approach never did. We produce good quality foods, using traditional methods in small batches.”

“We have had fantastic support over the years. We first started selling to local stores and then one of our first big customers was the old Roches Stores in Cork who allowed me to display the relish on their shelf free of charge.”

The General Manager of Ballymaloe Foods today is Yasmin’s daughter, Maxine. At four years old, Maxine was told she was the first person to taste this new relish product and loved it.

Maxine said: “I have an abiding memory of being fascinated at watching people taste the product for the first time. We have worked hard over the years to grow our business and as we celebrate 30 years we wanted to say ‘thank you’ to our staff, customers and suppliers. The business grew organically over the years and it is steadily increasing.”

Today the company has 33 staff and 18 products and exports into the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia and the US and its products include relishes, mayonnaise, pasta sauces and dressings.

