EAST CORK: Extension project proposed for St. Aloysius College Carrigtwohill

24 September 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Department of Education and Skills has given notice that a major capital project for the development of St. Aloysius College Carrigtwohill has been devolved to the Le Chéile Schools Trust for delivery, according to Fine Gael TD for Cork East Constituency, David Stanton.

The Department has confirmed that the proposed extension project will consist of the development of 9 general classrooms, a technology room, 3 science labs, 2 SEN base classes and other specialist rooms and ancillary accommodation. It is expected that once the Le Chéile Schools Trust has entered into a service level agreement with the Department of Education and Skills it will then proceed to appoint a design team to enable the project to be progressed through the design, planning and construction phases.

Speaking following the announcement of the project, David Stanton said: “I have no doubt that the proposal to extend the facilities at St. Aloysius College will be welcomed by students, parents and teachers alike given that the college will require extra rooms to facilitate classes and other activities as it continues to grow.

“A lack of secondary places in Carrigtwohill and the wider East Cork area has arisen in recent years with local schools such as St. Aloysius College having to increase their enrolment numbers each year to accommodate extra pupils. This extension will be of enormous benefit in alleviating this issue and together with the ongoing development of the Carrigtwohill Schools Campus it will ensure that Carrigtwohill’s educational needs are met both now and in the future”, concluded David Stanton.

