Tesco donates €10,000 to local communities in Cork #CSR

13 October 2020
By Elaine Murphy
- 22 community-based projects in Cork will benefit from the Community Fund donation
- To date, over €478,000 has been shared with over 1,300 community-based projects nationwide during Covid-19
Tesco Ireland has announced that it will dedicate the sixth round of its 2020 Community Fund Programme to Covid-19 impacted community-based projects around the country. Tesco believes that support for local causes is more vital now than ever with causes including local support groups such as community centres, youth projects and men’s sheds benefiting from donations. The causes in Cork receiving funding include local men’s sheds, football clubs and arts groups.
As communities across Ireland adapt to new ways of living, Tesco is lending a helping hand to causes and organisations that provide support in communities across the country. Every eight weeks, each Tesco store donates up to €1,000 shared between three local causes in its community. In this latest round of funding, Tesco stores across Ireland are donating €118,500 to local causes; its stores in Cork are donating €10,000 to causes in the county.
Launching the latest round of donations, Kari Daniels, CEO, Tesco Ireland said, “We are pleased to be able to support the groups and organisations across Ireland that have continued to help their communities. As the impact of Covid-19 deepens, the funding of charitable organisations and community groups remains a challenge and we hope that the latest round of our Community Fund will help these causes as we approach the Autumn and Christmas seasons”.
List of clubs which will benefit from Tesco Funding
Tesco Ballincollig, Cork City
- Ballincollig AFC (Soccer Club)
- Cork Cancer Care Centre
- Cork Dog Action Welfare Group
Tesco Dennehy’s Cross Express, Cork City
- Father Mathew U12 Girls Basketball
Tesco Douglas, Cork City
- Douglas Community Pre-School
- Douglas/Frankfield Men’s Shed
Tesco Finbarrs Express, Cork City
- Meitheal Mara
- Our Lady of Lourdes National School
Tesco Mahon, Cork City
- Barnardo’s Mahon Family Support Centre
- St. Luke’s Charity
Tesco Mallow, North Cork
- Cuisle Avondhu
- Mallow Arts Collection
Tesco Midleton, East Cork
- Carrigtowhill Men’s Shed
- Midelton Senior Citizen’s
Tesco Mitchelstown, North Cork
- Cope Mitchelstown
- St Josephs Foundation
Tesco Paul Street, Cork City Centre
- Blackpool Over 60’s
- St Mary’s AFC
Tesco Wilton, Cork City
- Foroige Bishopstown Curraheen Youth Project UBU
- Togher Community Association
Tesco Youghal, East Cork
- Bunscoil Parents Association
- Knockadoon Rejuvenation Project
The Community Fund is just one in a series of measures that Tesco has implemented to help those most in need in communities across Ireland during the Covid-19 pandemic. Tesco Ireland has donated over €478,000 through its Community Fund programme to local causes affected by the pandemic earlier this year; in March, the company also donated €150,000 split among three national charities – ALONE, Age Action and Family Carers Ireland – to support their efforts in helping the elderly, family carers and the most vulnerable members of our communities across the country.
Launched in July 2014, the Tesco Community Fund supports local causes in the communities around its 151 stores throughout Ireland. To date, the Community Fund has helped over 16,850 local projects. Further information on the Tesco Community Fund is available on www.tesco.ie/communityfund