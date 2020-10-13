Tesco donates €10,000 to local communities in Cork #CSR

13 October 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

22 community-based projects in Cork will benefit from the Community Fund donation

To date, over €478,000 has been shared with over 1,300 community-based projects nationwide during Covid-19

Tesco Ireland has announced that it will dedicate the sixth round of its 2020 Community Fund Programme to Covid-19 impacted community-based projects around the country. Tesco believes that support for local causes is more vital now than ever with causes including local support groups such as community centres, youth projects and men’s sheds benefiting from donations. The causes in Cork receiving funding include local men’s sheds, football clubs and arts groups.

As communities across Ireland adapt to new ways of living, Tesco is lending a helping hand to causes and organisations that provide support in communities across the country. Every eight weeks, each Tesco store donates up to €1,000 shared between three local causes in its community. In this latest round of funding, Tesco stores across Ireland are donating €118,500 to local causes; its stores in Cork are donating €10,000 to causes in the county.

Launching the latest round of donations, Kari Daniels, CEO, Tesco Ireland said, “We are pleased to be able to support the groups and organisations across Ireland that have continued to help their communities. As the impact of Covid-19 deepens, the funding of charitable organisations and community groups remains a challenge and we hope that the latest round of our Community Fund will help these causes as we approach the Autumn and Christmas seasons”.

List of clubs which will benefit from Tesco Funding

Tesco Ballincollig, Cork City

Ballincollig AFC (Soccer Club)

Cork Cancer Care Centre

Cork Dog Action Welfare Group

Tesco Dennehy’s Cross Express, Cork City

Father Mathew U12 Girls Basketball

Tesco Douglas, Cork City

Douglas Community Pre-School

Douglas/Frankfield Men’s Shed

Tesco Finbarrs Express, Cork City

Meitheal Mara

Our Lady of Lourdes National School

Tesco Mahon, Cork City

Barnardo’s Mahon Family Support Centre

St. Luke’s Charity

Tesco Mallow, North Cork

Cuisle Avondhu

Mallow Arts Collection

Tesco Midleton, East Cork

Carrigtowhill Men’s Shed

Midelton Senior Citizen’s

Tesco Mitchelstown, North Cork

Cope Mitchelstown

St Josephs Foundation

Tesco Paul Street, Cork City Centre

Blackpool Over 60’s

St Mary’s AFC

Tesco Wilton, Cork City

Foroige Bishopstown Curraheen Youth Project UBU

Togher Community Association

Tesco Youghal, East Cork

Bunscoil Parents Association

Knockadoon Rejuvenation Project

The Community Fund is just one in a series of measures that Tesco has implemented to help those most in need in communities across Ireland during the Covid-19 pandemic. Tesco Ireland has donated over €478,000 through its Community Fund programme to local causes affected by the pandemic earlier this year; in March, the company also donated €150,000 split among three national charities – ALONE, Age Action and Family Carers Ireland – to support their efforts in helping the elderly, family carers and the most vulnerable members of our communities across the country.

Launched in July 2014, the Tesco Community Fund supports local causes in the communities around its 151 stores throughout Ireland. To date, the Community Fund has helped over 16,850 local projects. Further information on the Tesco Community Fund is available on www.tesco.ie/communityfund

