Cabinet signs off on Dunkettle Interchange Contract – project to be completed by Q1 2024

13 October 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Cabinet has awarded the contract for construction on the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade

The project – at the end of the Cork-Dublin Motorway – is expected to cost €215 million in total with all works expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024. The scope of the proposed works includes:

A series of direct road links between the N8, N25 and N40 roads and links to the R623 Regional Road in Little Island and Burys Bridge in Dunkettle;

1 grade separated junction arrangement at the existing N25 to the east of the existing Dunkettle Interchange facilitating access to Little Island;

4 roundabouts – 2 at the grade separated junction and 2 at tie-ins with the existing road network;

52 structures of various forms;

Several culverts where the scheme crosses watercourses or intertidal areas;

Intelligent Transport Systems;

Associated pedestrian and cyclist facilities;

Political reaction

Speaking after confirmation of the contract award, Cork East TD David Stanton said “This represents a significant step in progressing a project of major importance for Cork city and the wider East Cork area. While advance works continue apace on site at Dunkettle, the award of the main construction contract for the Dunkettle Interchange is very welcome news as it provides a definitive timeline for completion of a much-needed infrastructure upgrade.

“Huge volumes of traffic from the Cork East area use the interchange on a daily basis, whether it is commuters to the city or freight traffic travelling between ports and surrounding areas. The development of a free-flowing interchange will go to great lengths in addressing congestion issues on the N25 approach to Dunkettle and reduce delays experienced by drivers at peak times”, concluded David Stanton.

Separately, Deputy Colm Burke, who is based in Cork North Central, said, “This is a major road infrastructure project and one which will make a huge difference to commuters and businesses in Cork. “The development relates to reconfiguration of the existing Dunkettle Interchange to remove a number of traffic lights and create several slip roads to increase the flow of traffic. Deputy Burke continued, “This development is crucial for the development of Cork City and County. Therefore, the awarding of this contract is a sign of progress and will assist with the creation of jobs.

