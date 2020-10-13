Water disruption in Carrigaline

13 October 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Water advises that water main improvement works on the Kilmoney Road Upper, Carrigaline Cork may cause disruption to supply for homes and businesses on Wednesday 14 October from 11.30 to 15.30.

Irish Water advises that customers in Rose Hill, The Briary, Hill Crest, Hill Side, Ard na Ri, Forrest Park, Ros na Greine and the Kilmoney Road Upper area in Carrigaline, Cork, that as part of water main improvement works being delivered, there will be disruption to water supply from 09.00 to 12.00 on Wednesday 14 October 2020. Indeed, already today there has been disruption on the Upper Kilmoney Road. These long term connection works are required to complete the water main replacement project on the Kilmoney Road Upper.

During these essential planned works, homes and businesses in the above areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following these improvement works, water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1850 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme which will, over the next 4 years, see €500 million invested to reduce the level of leakage across the country by fixing and replacing ageing water mains. This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/

