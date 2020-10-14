The missing Cork Event Centre

14 October 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Labour Local Area Rep Peter Horgan has said that the lack of any mention of funding in yesterday’s Governmental Budget for the Cork Event Centre is worrying, especially as a recent FOI request revealed showed that there was “no documentation in the Department of Taoiseach on the issue” of building the centre on the former Beamish and Crawford brewery on South Main Street, Cork City Centre.

“Other projects were mentioned for Cork in the Budget, like the Kinsale Library project, “

said Mr Horgan.

“Yet not a dicky bird about the Event Centre. The unnerving silence on the issue, notwithstanding the current pandemic that is halting live events, lends zero confidence to the situation. We have to see more detail on the matter, as a matter of urgency, for all of the businesses whose trust have been broken by the years of inaction on this project.” “There needs to be some shining light for Cork people to see in the distance that can kickstart our city again, but we need to regain a lot of confidence in this from both the City and the State.”

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media