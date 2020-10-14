Q: What’s the name of the new black coloured building next to the Train Station? A: The Dean Cork, Hotel

14 October 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

If I said to you “The Dean of Cork” you might think I was referring to a religious title, because there is a gentleman who is the “Dean of Cork & Rector of St. Fin Barre’s Union” within the Church of Ireland, the current gentleman’s profile is here. So, perhaps this is why a new Hotel choose to call itself “The Dean, Cork” rather than “Dean of Cork”? Based on the PR the new Hotel will almost be a religious experience itself, with its striking high ceilinged uber-modern architecture.

The Dean, Cork is a sister Hotel of the already popular “The Dean, Dublin” will open its doors next month. The striking 7-storey dark building, designed by Irish firm Wilson Architecture, forms part of the new Horgan’s Quay development, located moments from Kent Train Station overlooking the deepwater River Lee quays.

So what to expect? Let’s start from the top

Visitors will get a whole new perspective on Cork from Sophie’s Rooftop Restaurant and Bar on the 6th floor. With 360° views, from the River Lee to the city skyline, Sophie’s will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, and brunch on weekends. The rooftop space has two terraces for outdoor dining, the perfect spot to watch the sun go down, cocktail in hand.

114 stylish bedrooms and suites take up residence on floors one to five. Expect super cool and comfortable rooms filled with stuff that will make you smile, designed to ensure you have everything you need at your disposal. We’re talking big bouncy beds, rainfall power showers, fully stocked Smeg fridges. We’re talking Netflix enabled smart TVs, Irish Munchie Box filled with goodies, Marshal Amp for your tunes, record players and vinyl by the dozen, luxury toiletries and loads more.

The Blue Room, a bright and funky function room with private bar, is the perfect spot for events, weddings and parties, along with two smaller meetings rooms available to hire.

If you want the best room in the house (or quite possibly Cork), The Dean Penthouse is not to be missed. Two supersized ensuite bedrooms, each complete with freestanding copper bathtubs, with an adjoining loft loaded with fun and filled with stuff dreams are made of. Private bar, foosball table, huge Smart TV, dining table, hand-crafted furniture, record player, vinyl, guitars, games and more. You might never want to leave.

Entering the large, open and spacious ground floor, you’ll be greeted by The Dean’s famously friendly staff and the familiar neon welcome note sitting above Reception, a bespoke design created by Irish artist Domino Whisker.

Coffee lovers can rejoice knowing that the ground floor will be brewing up Irish roasted DIME coffee, for all your caffeinated needs throughout the day. Pair this with the super-fast wi-fi, plugs and hot-desking spots, and you’ve got a productive combo if you need a space to work before you can play.

Art is a prominent feature across the building. The Dean are creative partners of IMMA, and aim to promote and support Irish art. The Dean Cork’s walls will be covered with over 400 pieces of eye-catching, innovative and inspiring Irish art from both established artists and up and comers, sourced predominantly from Cork and the Munster region.

The ground floor is also home to POWER Boutique Gym, scheduled to open in January 2021. Not your average hotel gym, POWER is a luxurious and functional facility in which to train and recover, with world-class equipment and group classes, high spec changing rooms, state of the art sound and lighting, sauna, steam room and a heated relaxation pool. All Dean hotel guests can enjoy complimentary access to POWER gym and spa facilities, with the option to partake in classes with leading trainers for an additional fee. Full membership of POWER is also available.

Speaking in advance of the opening, Bryan Davern, Director of Hotels, told us;

“The Dean is all about fun. Stylish, slick and comfortable rooms packed with everything you might possibly need, spaces for work and for play, great food and drink, brilliant Irish art, boutique gym, music and loads more. It’s got something for everyone, whether you’re staying with us or not. We want The Dean Cork to be a launch pad from which to explore the city and make memories”.

So, there you have it, from top to bottom, a small guide of what’s in store when The Dean Cork opens its doors this November. The Dean Cork will create 120 full-time and part-time jobs.

Bookings available from December 10th, see www.thedean.ie

