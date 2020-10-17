Contingency fund to help Cork Airport

17 October 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central Padraig O’Sullivan, has called on the contingency fund, set aside in Budget 2021, to be used to provide support for Cork Airport.

O’Sullivan said “As part of a budgetary package of almost €18 billion, some €5.5 billion is being put aside in two separate funds – the recovery fund, at €3.4 billion, and a further €2.1 billion in contingency funding.

“This contingency fund was created in order to provide funding in exceptional circumstances for sectors suffering because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Cork Airport is the perfect example of this. With the withdrawal of Ryanair from the winter schedule, the airport is facing huge uncertainty. A direct injection of funding will help offset sudden economic shock.

“This an emergency and a quick application of funding could be enough to get the Airport out the other side of this crisis” concluded O’Sullivan.

