New watermain in Crosshaven

18 October 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, is replacing 580 meters of problematic water mains to tackle the high levels of water leakage on St. Philomena’s Road in Crosshaven and improve the reliability of water supply in the area.

These works will commence on Monday, 19 October 2020 and are part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme. The works will be carried out by Coffey Northumbrian Ltd., in partnership with Cork County Council, on behalf of Irish Water and are expected to be completed by mid-December.

The section of works will take place on St. Philomenas road and a short section of the upper road, which runs from the primary junction with the R612/upper road to above St. Philomena’s road. Old, damaged pipes will be replaced with modern, polyethylene (plastic) pipes.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply. Where existing service connections on the public side are lead, these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

This work is being carried out as part of Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme, which will see €500m invested nationally to tackle problematic pipes and leakage in Ireland’s ageing water network.

“Irish Water would like to thank the local community, businesses, homeowners and commuters for their patience and cooperation while we deliver this vital water network improvement project in Crosshaven.” said Steven Blennerhassett, Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead, Irish Water.

“Replacing the old, damaged pipes will safeguard water supply in the area. The new water mains and service connections will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages.These improvements to the water network are essential in providing a safe, secure and reliable water supply, now and into the future.”

The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice prior to any planned water shut offs. Where water mains are being constructed, traffic management may be in place during this time. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

