Interactive map to show: How far 25km is from you #Melbourne

18 October 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Every country, and indeed every state within Federal Countries such as Australia is handling COVID19 differently.

Earlier this year people in Ireland were Googling “How far is 20km from my home”. Now that has become a popular search in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Melbourne currently has a 5-kilometre movement limit, but this could be relaxed to 20 or more likely 25 kilometres, according to sources. The VIC government will update its pandemic road map later today (Sunday). If you want to see exactly what 25 kilometres looks like then visit this useful website which determines your location, and then overlays a circle with a radius of 25 kilometres (or any other number you wish) onto a Google map. To access this useful mapping site just click here.

