18 October 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

LIFEHACK: How to get afternoon tea from a Hotel, despite COVID19 closure? Answer: via a takeaway!

It’s all treats and no tricks at The Metropole Hotel in Cork this October. The Mac Curtain Street Hotel will see a massive fall in revenue due to the lack of the Jazz Festival, but like many businesses, it is adapting to the new COVID19 reality. The Metropole has just launched its takeaway menu which is bursting with local cuisine and fancy treats for people to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.

The Brunch Box is one of the most popular items on the take away menu. For €25 you can be treated to a selection of breads and dips, smoked salmon, chive cream cheese, smashed avocado, parma ham, homemade pickles and tomato relish. Also included are buttermilk pancakes with chantilly cream, maple syrup and berry compote.

On the take away menu is the Met’s relaxing Classic Afternoon tea, which really is something to be savoured. The top class offering comprises of freshly made scones with homemade clotted cream and succulent jam; perfectly cut sandwiches and a selection of mouth-watering treats.

Included in the menu are mini chocolate fondants, mini macaroons, lemon curd tarts and mini Victoria sponge. The sandwich menu includes a classic ham and Swiss cheese on white bloomer, Cork’s spiced beef rocket horseradish on brown bloomer, Cucumber Philly cheese and cress on white bloomer and smoked salmon, avocado mayonnaise and cress on soda.

As a special treat all guests who order takeaway food during October will be entered into a draw to win the Metropole’s “Brunch and Bubbles” overnight package. This includes bottomless brunch, overnight stay and breakfast.

General Manager of the Metropole Hotel, Roger Russell said:

“It is sad for us not to be able to welcome our guests for afternoon tea and dinner at the moment but the priority is making sure everyone stays safe. We do love that we can still connect and see our guests by having this service available and that people can enjoy these wonderful treats at home.”

Special dietary requirements, such as celiac (gluten free), can also be catered for on request. The price of the takeaway packages start at €25 per person and can be booked online on www.TheMetropoleHotel.ie or by calling 021 464 3700.

