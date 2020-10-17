Just the facts, no comment: How many cases of COVID19 in Cork?

17 October 2020

By Mary Bermingham

National picture

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of these, 1 occurred in June, 2 in September and 5 in October. Since the pandemic was declared earlier this year there has been a total of 1,849 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

For the past 24 hours the HPSC has been notified of 1,276 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a running total of 48,678 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified nationally today;

644 are men / 631 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

As of 2pm today 260 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Cork picture

Cork has had 149 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, but this number needs to be viewed per capita to make sense. Cork has 256 cases per 100,000 population (figure calculated as the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population over the 14 days to midnight 16/10/2020). How does Cork compare? The national average is 231.6 meaning that Cork is slightly worse than the average, but Cork is still doing better than Cavan (758.8 per 100,000 of pop), Meath (450.2 per 100,000 of pop), Donegal (356.2 per 100,000 of pop), Monaghan (350.2 per 100,000 of pop), Clare (320.7 per 100,000 of pop), Sligo (303.7 per 100,000 of pop), and Galway (262.7 per 100,000 of pop).

